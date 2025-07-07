MS Dhoni turns 44: CSK icon celebrates birthday with JSCA staff in Ranchi, former India skipper says ‘Thank You guys’

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) premises, the video of which went viral on social media. A firm believer of no flashy lifestyle, Dhoni celebrated his special day with a handful of JSCA staff in Ranchi, which included president Ajay Nath Shahdeo.

Looking fit as ever, Dhoni cut the cake at what looked like a JSCA office with everyone signing the birthday song. “Thank You guys,” said Dhoni while cutting the cake. He then distributed it to everyone. The two-time World Cup-winning captain was wearing a sleeveless black t-shirt.

Meanwhile, in Vijaywada, massive celebrations for Dhoni's birthday had already begun aday earlier. In a video that went viral on social media on Saturday (July 6), a huge crowd assembled with posters of Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and south Indian outfit. Dhoni, who had won five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles with CSK, enjoy a massive fan following in the southern part of India , mainly because of his association with CSK since 2008.

MS Dhoni's numbers in international cricket Having made is debut in 2004, Dhoni went on to become of the legends in the history of Indian cricket. He led India to T20 World Cup (2007) and ODI World Cup (2011) wins before guiding the side to a 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumph. He led India in 200 ODI matches, winning 110, losing 74. Five games were tied, while 11 failed to produce a result.

With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni is not only amongst the world's greatest players but also a revolutionary. In 350 ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India.

Dhoni played 98 T20Is for India, scoring 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60, at a strike rate of 126.13. He has two half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 56. He led India in 72 T20Is, winning 41, losing 28, one being tied and two failing to produce results.

Coming to his long-format career, Dhoni played 90 matches, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored six centuries and 33 half-centuries, with the best score of 224. He is the 14th-highest scorer for India in Tests. As a captain, he led India in 60 Test matches, out of which they won 27 matches, lost 18 and drew 15.