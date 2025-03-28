MS Dhoni unlocks new IPL milestone at 43, surpasses Suresh Raina to become Chennai Super Kings’ top run-getter

MS Dhoni unlocked a new milestone at the age of 43 as the former captain became the all-time highest run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The CSK stalwart achieved the feat in an IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when he hit Krunal Pandya for a couple of back-to-back sixes in the final over.

Chasing RCB's 196/7, CSK were in dire straits as they lost their first six wickets with just 80 runs on board in the 13th over. Sensing the match has already gone out of the hands, MS Dhoni came out at no.9 instead of his usual no.7 spot, a position he has been batting in the last few years.

During his stay at the crease, MS Dhoni played 16 balls for his 30 not out, that included two sixes and three fours. Although CSK lost the game by 50 runs, the fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will go home on a happy note as they were able to witness MS Dhoni bat.

In the process, MS Dhoni now has 4699 runs for CSK in 236 matches, surpassing the previous record held by Suresh Raina (4687 runs).

RCB snap a 17-year winless streak at Chepauk Earlier, skipper Rajat Patidar’s fortuitous fifty received excellent support from an unerring set of bowlers as RCB snapped a 17-year winless streak at Chepauk with a huge 50-run victory.

Having fought their way to a competitive 196/7, RCB applied the perfect squeeze on CSK with early strikes and the five-time winners crumbled without any resistance, making 146/8.

CSK’s defeat to RCB in the “Southern Derby” in their own "Anbuden" (Den of Love) was their first since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 and it was also their biggest reversal at home thus far.

The value of the victory could have gauged from the wide smile on the face of old warhorse Virat Kohli, the only one man in this RCB line-up who was part of that distant 2008 victory.