‘MS Dhoni walked in and…’: KL Rahul explains how Thala intimidated LSG bowlers
MS Dhoni, the CSK opener, has rediscovered his destructive batting touch this IPL season, scoring 87 runs at a strike rate of 255.88. His unbeaten 28 off 9 balls against Lucknow Super Giants helped CSK chase down 176. LSG skipper KL Rahul admitted Dhoni's intimidating presence affected his bowlers.
Former India captain and CSK opener has built an image as a destructive batsman, especially in the later half of the innings. However, in recent years, age seemed to have taken its toll on Dhoni's attacking ability, with the veteran batsman perhaps realising that as he pushed himself down the order. Things seem to have changed in the latest iteration of the IPL, Dhoni seems to have found that long, long touch with the bat as the 42-year-old batsman has helped provide the finishing touch to the CSK innings on many occasions this year.