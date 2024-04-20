‘MS Dhoni walked in and…’: KL Rahul explains how Thala intimidated LSG bowlers

Former India captain and CSK opener has built an image as a destructive batsman, especially in the later half of the innings. However, in recent years, age seemed to have taken its toll on Dhoni's attacking ability, with the veteran batsman perhaps realising that as he pushed himself down the order. Things seem to have changed in the latest iteration of the IPL, Dhoni seems to have found that long, long touch with the bat as the 42-year-old batsman has helped provide the finishing touch to the CSK innings on many occasions this year.

MS Dhoni has scored 87 runs this season at an impressive strike rate of 255.88 and a highest score of 37 not out against Delhi Capitals. MS Dhoni also lit up the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on Friday, scoring an unbeaten 28 off 9 balls to help CSK chase down 176 in their allotted 20 overs.

The destructive batting of Thala, as he is fondly called by his fans, has once again struck fear in the hearts of the opposition bowlers while the crowd have cheered every shot the veteran batsman plays. LSG skipper KL Rahul has also revealed how MS Dhoni's presence 'intimidated' his bowlers during the recently concluded LSG vs CSK clash.

Speaking after the match, Rahul said, “Halfway stage, I would have been happy with 160. The wicket was slow and a bit of grip. MSD walked in and the pressure got to the bowlers. He has had the intimidation on opposition bowlers. Our young bowlers were put under pressure with the crowd going berserk as well. 15-20 runs extra they got,"

"Different ball game playing in Chennai. Was playing in front of mini Chennai crowd. We are a young team and happy to play in front of such a crowd," the LSG skipper added.

