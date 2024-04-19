KL Rahul reveals how even defeats were ‘special’ under ‘Thala’s watch ahead of the high-voltage LSG vs CSK IPL clash
LSG vs CSK 2024 IPL: Lucknow's skipper KL Rahul spoke about his special memories with Dhoni, saying everything, including the defeats with ‘Thala,’ was special.
MS Dhoni's omnipotent aura is visible every time he walks to the ground, as even fans of rival teams applaud his magic, powering Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to new heights. Even the opposing team's captains are enamoured by MS Dhoni's aura. Ahead of the LSG vs CSK 2024 IPL clash, Lucknow's skipper KL Rahul spoke about his special memories with MS Dhoni and said with ‘Thala’, everything was special, “including the defeats".