MS Dhoni's omnipotent aura is visible every time he walks to the ground, as even fans of rival teams applaud his magic, powering Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to new heights. Even the opposing team's captains are enamoured by MS Dhoni's aura. Ahead of the LSG vs CSK 2024 IPL clash, Lucknow's skipper KL Rahul spoke about his special memories with MS Dhoni and said with ‘Thala’, everything was special, “including the defeats".

In a video shared by Star Sports on its official X handle, KL Rahul can be seen sharing his best moments with MS Dhoni. "He (MS Dhoni) is a special person for the whole country, and my most special moments with MS Dhoni were obviously when I received the Indian team's cap from him," KL Rahul said on Star Sports.

“In all three formats- Test, ODI, and T20, I received the cap from his hand as he was the captain. To receive those caps from his hand will be on top in the special moments and of course other things like playing cricket, wins, losses were also special, but they will come later," KL Rahul added.

The LSG skipper added that the moments of defeat were always a learning experience, and MS Dhoni made it more special with some brilliant insights.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024

The stage is set for the high-voltage clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. KL Rahul-led Lucknow is riding high on confidence as they are coming from three back-to-back victories. LSG will look to improve their rankings on the IPL 2024 points table, while Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai will continue their intimidating game and try to dominate the proceedings against the home team.

The pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow is the only surface in IPL 2024 where the skippers chose to bat first after winning the toss. The dew factor doesn't make much difference at this ground, but the ball becomes unpredictable under lights.

