‘MS Dhoni won a lot of trophies but…’: Gautam Gambhir on Dhoni's performance ahead of World Cup1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir mentioned that MS Dhoni was a batter first and then a wicketkeeper which was a blessing for Team India
Every time India wins any trophy, one player is always mentioned-legend MS Dhoni. As Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad crushed Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup 2023 by 10 wickets, MS Dhoni was again remembered this time surprisingly by former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir. While speaking on Star Sports Gautam Gambhir talked about MS Dhoni's batting and how he missed out on several records because he was the skipper and batted low in the order.