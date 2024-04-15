MS Dhoni yesterday match: Watch Wankhede erupt as Mahi hits back-to-back 6s off Hardik Pandya in MI vs CSK IPL 2024
MS Dhoni yesterday match: ‘Mahi maar raha hai!’ netizens reacted as Wankhede saw vintage MSD hit consecutive 6s off Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya on April 14.
MS Dhoni yesterday match: In this IPL season, fans of MS Dhoni have become used to watching him bat for only three to four balls per match. On April 14th, it was no different. With just four balls to go, Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya dismissed Daryl Mitchell. Dhoni walked into the Wankhede Stadium amidst the usual fanfare. After all, no matter which Indian city he plays in, it becomes Mahi’s home ground.