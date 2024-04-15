Active Stocks
Mon Apr 15 2024 09:44:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.60 -2.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 423.40 -1.56%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 752.05 -1.92%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.00 -2.98%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 464.25 -1.41%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  MS Dhoni yesterday match: Watch Wankhede erupt as Mahi hits back-to-back 6s off Hardik Pandya in MI vs CSK IPL 2024
BackBack

MS Dhoni yesterday match: Watch Wankhede erupt as Mahi hits back-to-back 6s off Hardik Pandya in MI vs CSK IPL 2024

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

MS Dhoni yesterday match: ‘Mahi maar raha hai!’ netizens reacted as Wankhede saw vintage MSD hit consecutive 6s off Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya on April 14.

MS Dhoni yesterday match: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14, 2024. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) (INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)Premium
MS Dhoni yesterday match: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14, 2024. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) (INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

MS Dhoni yesterday match: In this IPL season, fans of MS Dhoni have become used to watching him bat for only three to four balls per match. On April 14th, it was no different. With just four balls to go, Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya dismissed Daryl Mitchell. Dhoni walked into the Wankhede Stadium amidst the usual fanfare. After all, no matter which Indian city he plays in, it becomes Mahi’s home ground.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night’s MI vs CSK match

In the first IPL 2024 match for Mumbai, Hardik decided to open the bowling. However, this time, he opted to bowl the final over. It started well for MI as he claimed Mitchell’s wicket. Daryl Mitchell's wicket got the ageless MS Dhoni onto the crease. 

MSD took his stance and hit the first ball he faced over the cover for a massive 6. The stadium erupted in joy even though the hosts were taking the beating. Dhoni muscled the next ball over long on. These were two length balls that Dhoni sent off with ease.

Also Read: MI vs CSK: Mumbai crowd 'boos' Hardik Pandya despite Virat Kohli's request | Watch

Away from any form of professional cricket since IPL 2023, MSD was expected to take his time to score. However, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter showed that he did not need any time to hit Hardik Pandya out of the park.

The third delivery from Hardik was a full toss. Dhoni flicked the ball, apparently an attempted yorker, over deep backward square leg for another maximum. Dhoni scored 20 off 4 balls with a strike rate of 500. Mahi has made 59 runs off 25 balls so far in this IPL without getting out.

Netizens react

Netizens have reacted to MS Dhoni’s heroics as his 20 made all the difference. Chennai won the match by 20 runs in the end.

Also Read: CSK vs MI: Netizens amazed as Chennai opens with Ajinkya Rahane

“We watch cricket for MS Dhoni," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). “He is So Dangerous in Last overs. He is a Monster [sic]," wrote another. “Maahi maar raha hai," posted another. “Mahi ve," exclaimed another.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 15 Apr 2024, 08:37 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App