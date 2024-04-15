MS Dhoni yesterday match: In this IPL season, fans of MS Dhoni have become used to watching him bat for only three to four balls per match. On April 14th, it was no different. With just four balls to go, Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya dismissed Daryl Mitchell. Dhoni walked into the Wankhede Stadium amidst the usual fanfare. After all, no matter which Indian city he plays in, it becomes Mahi’s home ground. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Top highlights of last night's MI vs CSK match In the first IPL 2024 match for Mumbai, Hardik decided to open the bowling. However, this time, he opted to bowl the final over. It started well for MI as he claimed Mitchell's wicket. Daryl Mitchell's wicket got the ageless MS Dhoni onto the crease.

MSD took his stance and hit the first ball he faced over the cover for a massive 6. The stadium erupted in joy even though the hosts were taking the beating. Dhoni muscled the next ball over long on. These were two length balls that Dhoni sent off with ease.

Also Read: MI vs CSK: Mumbai crowd 'boos' Hardik Pandya despite Virat Kohli's request | Watch Away from any form of professional cricket since IPL 2023, MSD was expected to take his time to score. However, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter showed that he did not need any time to hit Hardik Pandya out of the park.

The third delivery from Hardik was a full toss. Dhoni flicked the ball, apparently an attempted yorker, over deep backward square leg for another maximum. Dhoni scored 20 off 4 balls with a strike rate of 500. Mahi has made 59 runs off 25 balls so far in this IPL without getting out.

Netizens react Netizens have reacted to MS Dhoni's heroics as his 20 made all the difference. Chennai won the match by 20 runs in the end.

Also Read: CSK vs MI: Netizens amazed as Chennai opens with Ajinkya Rahane “We watch cricket for MS Dhoni," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). “He is So Dangerous in Last overs. He is a Monster [sic]," wrote another. “Maahi maar raha hai," posted another. “Mahi ve," exclaimed another.

