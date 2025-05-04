MS Dhoni's captaincy questioned after CSK's defeat to RCB: ‘Is brain still ticking?’

Chennai Super Kings faced their 9th loss of the season as they couldn't seal a victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday. Soon after the defeat, doubts have now started swirling around the ability of lead the franchise at the age of 43.

Advertisement

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist questioned Dhoni's decision to bring in Ahmed to bowl the 19th over of the match when Anshul Kambhoj or Ravindra Jadeja would have been better suited. Notably, Khaleel had conceded 33 in the two overs before that and his final over of the match turned into a nightmare as Romario Shepherd hit him all over the park.

Adam Gilchrist questions Dhoni's cricketing acumen: Speaking on Cricbuzz's post match show, Gilchrist said, "Tactically, I don't know if a huge difference could have been made. Given going back to Khaleel was risky at the back end because he had gone for somewhat 32 runs in the first two overs. Maybe he could have gone to Kamboj. Given where Noor finished, Jadeja with an extra over of spin is what he could have gone with. It's such a mixed bag. They also bowled 45 dot balls,"

Advertisement

“MS...he is never animated or shows any visible signs that he is upset. I just wonder if the energy is still being generated for him internally. Whether the brain is still ticking for him as astutely as it always has, as he edges closer and closer to the end. Be it this year or next year, whatever it is. I don't want to critique his leadership harshly because I feel he has been let down by some bad bowling,”Gilchrist further added.

What happened during the CSK vs RCB match? After conceding 213 runs in 20 overs, CSK got off to a flying start with their openers putting up a 50+ stand. While Shaik Rasheed fell in the 5th over, Ayush Mhatre (94 off 48) played the innings of his life. He, along with Ravindra Jadeja (77 off 45), brought CSK within striking distance of a victory. But with 17 needed off the final over from Yash Dayal, CSK fell agonisingly short of the total, losing by just 2 runs.