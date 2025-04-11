Mumbai Indians targeted! MS Dhoni’s new role at CSK in IPL 2025 fuels hilarious Rohit Sharma memes on social media

MS Dhoni's return as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain for the remainder of IPL 2025 has turned out to be a nightmare for Mumbai Indians on social media. The 43-year-old former captain, who stepped down after 2023 season, was handed the leadership duties once again after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury. Dhoni's first assignment as a CSK captain in IPL 2025 will be against Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Friday.

However, the return of Dhoni at the helm of CSK has proved sour for Mumbai Indians as the Hardik Pandya-led side have been a victim of social media trolling as the fans pointed out the leadership differences among the two teams. While Mumbai Indians decided to go away with Rohit Sharma the captain in 2024, CSK decided to instill leadership faith in Dhoni at the age of 43 once again.

Here's what fans had to say “Kohli sacked by RCB at 32, Rohit sacked by MI at 35. Due to rutu's injury, csk made 43 year old dhoni captain again,” said one user. “CSK have not found a replacement for Captain MS Dhoni in past 3 years. Mumbai Indians are just another RCB without Captain Rohit Sharma. Those 10 Trophies are not fluke. History will never see captains like them again,” another said.

