MS Dhoni’s fitness secrets at 43: Ex-captain says ‘yes, it’s difficult but…’ ahead of CSK vs MI mega IPL 2025 clash

MS Dhoni might be 43 years old but the former India captain is fit enough to play another season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Having played his last match for India in 2019, the two-time World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020.

Since then, MS Dhoni played his fitness game right to keep on playing IPL every year for Chennai Super Kings. But at a time when most players hang up their boots and take up commentary or coaching gigs, how does the five-time IPL-winning captain keeping his fitness at top notch?

Advertisement

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh revealed what MS Dhoni said on about his fitness at this age ahead of IPL 2025. “I just met him recently at one of our friend's daughter's weddings. He looked very fit, solid,” Harbhajan Singh said on ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | MS Dhoni family office invests in Norwest Venture-backed real estate SILA

"I asked him, 'What you are doing at this age, isn't it tough?' He said, 'Yes, it's difficult, but this is the only thing I like doing. I find joy in it. I want to do it, go out and play.', added MS Dhoni's former CSK teammate.

Since the inception of IPL in 2008, MS Dhoni has been the pillar of the franchise. Even though, he has retired from international cricket, the hunger in MS Dhoni makes him prolong his career.

Advertisement

Harbhajan Singh opined that MS Dhoni's dedication towards the game of cricket is someone what others should learn from the Indian stalwart. "As long as the hunger is there, you will be able to do it.

"It's hard without playing any cricket (throughout the year). He is showing how it's done. He must be doing something better than the others. He is not just surviving, he is dominating all the bowlers," Harbhajan Singh said.

How is MS Dhoni preparing for IPL 2025? According to Harbhajan Singh, MS Dhoni is batting at least 2-3 hours every day at the CSK camp since joining. "The practice that he is doing for one-two months The more balls you play, you get that timing, flow, and sixes going. He bats 2-3 hours every day in Chennai.

Advertisement