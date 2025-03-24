Playing top-level cricket at the age of 43 is a herculean task for most of cricketers around the world but for Chennai Super Kings stalwart MS Dhoni, it is al about staying "relevant" to the changing times in the modern-day game. Having played his last international match in 2019, MS Dhoni kept on playing Indian Premier League since then.

After every season of IPL in the last five-six years, one question that played on everyone's mind is “will MS Dhoni play next season?” The five-time IPL-winning captain have never disappointed. Even at 43, the fitness and flexibility that MS Dhoni possess, it is beyond appreciation.

Rejecting speculations that he is the back-room decision-maker at CSK despite handing over captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad last year, the talismanic former captain said he is instead focussed on reinventing himself and his strokes to "stay relevant" in the IPL.

“...batsmen are now willing to take risks. They believe that with proper cricketing shots, they can play big strokes, and at the same time, they are improvising with their shot selection...whether it's a reverse scoop against a fast bowler, a sweep, or a reverse sweep against a pacer,” MS Dhoni told JioStar after CSK's IPL 2025 win over Mumbai Indians.

"I am no different, I have to adapt as well. This is what is required of me for where I am batting. You have to try and stay relevant," MS Dhoni added. "The way we played T20 in 2008 and the way we played IPL last year, it's very different.