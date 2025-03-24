Fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai were treated to a party on Sunday as music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander belted his biggest hits before the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Being a superstar in the Tamil film industry, Anirudh Ravichander's popularity in Chennai is a well-known fact and his songs are regularly played at every IPL game at the venue. One such song was ‘Hukum’, from the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer released in 2023.

Revealing the making of 'Hukum', Anirudh Ravichander said the song was created keeping in mind the ovation MS Dhoni always receives whenever he walks onto the field in Chepauk.

“Firstly, I must say it’s been a dream to perform in Chepauk being a Chennai boy. Today’s going to be a packed house and it’s going to be electrifying. He (Dhoni) is like a son of Chennai now and I’ve been an MS fan since the time he started playing,” he said in a video posted by IPL's official social media accounts.

“When we made the Hukum song for the movie Jailer, I told the lyricist ‘This song is obviously for Rajini (Rajinikanth) sir. But at the same time it should also be a song that caters to MS (Dhoni) when he enters the stadium.’ Finally, last year when they played the song when Dhoni entered we saw what a response we got for it,” added Anirudh Ravichander.

Unforgettable evening for fans During his performance, Anirudh Ravichander performed some of Tamil cinema's biggest chartbusters, the clips of which quickly went viral. Despite Anirudh Ravichander's electrifying performance, the real showstopper turned out to be MS Dhoni as the crowd came alive whenever he was in action.

Chennai’s favourite son did not disappoint as the 43-year-old turned back the clock with a lightning quick stumping of Suryakumar Yadav in during the match. He took just 0.12 seconds to dislodge the bails off the bowling of Noor Ahmad.

The former CSK skipper then came out bat amid loud cheers from the crowd. Although MS Dhoni did not hit the winnings runs, his presence in the middle was the icing on the cake for the fans as CSK defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets. He will next be seen against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28.