Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  MS Dhoni's iconic No. 7 won’t be given to any other cricketer; BCCI retires Mahi's iconic jersey number

MS Dhoni's iconic No. 7 won’t be given to any other cricketer; BCCI retires Mahi's iconic jersey number

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

MS Dhoni's iconic No. 7 joins Sachin Tendulkar’s No. 10 as both the jersey numbers are retired now.

MS Dhoni wearing his iconic No. 7

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has retired MS Dhoni's iconic No. 7 jersey, Indian Express reported while citing BCCI sources. This decision comes three years after Dhoni retired from international cricket.

Previously, the BCCI bestowed a similar honour on Sachin Tendulkar when they retired his No. 10 jersey in 2017. This practice of retiring jerseys is not uncommon in sports and serves as a way to recognise the extraordinary contributions of legendary players.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav creates history with T20I century in IND vs SA 3rd T20I match, beats Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell

The BCCI has informed the national team players, particularly the newcomers, about the unavailability of numbers 7 and 10, previously worn by Dhoni and Tendulkar, respectively. A senior Board official told the publication that new players had been prohibited from choosing these numbers to uphold the legacy of these cricketing icons.

“At present, 60-odd numbers are designated to the regulars in the Indian team and those in contention. So even if a player is out of the team for about a year or so, we don’t give away his number to a new player. That means a recent debutant has just 30-odd numbers to choose from," the publication quoted a BCCI official as saying.

Retiring jersey beyond cricket

The practice of retiring jersey numbers extends beyond cricket. Italian football club Napoli retired their No. 10 jersey in honour of Diego Maradona. The Chicago Bulls did the same with their No. 23 jersey for Michael Jordan.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan made Gautam Gambhir promise THIS, and KKR won IPL trophy

Jackie Robinson's No. 42 in Major League Baseball (MLB) was retired. In 1997, MLB universally retired it in honour of the first African-American player in the league.

The National Hockey League (NHL) retired Wayne Gretzky's No. 99 in 1999. Gretzky, known as the "Great One", holds numerous NHL records. He is widely considered the greatest hockey player ever.

Also Read: Vegetarian Virat Kohli eats Chicken Tikka, shocks his fans with Instagram Story

The Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission retired Muhammad Ali's No. 3 in 2007. In addition to arguably being the greatest boxer ever, Ali’s outspoken personality and his fight for social justice cemented his place as a global icon.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.