Despite the Board of Control for Cricket India reinstating the 'uncapped player' rule for the period 2025 to 2027 of the Indian Premier League and clearing the deck for Chennai Super Kings to retain the legendary MS Dhoni for yet another season, the possibility of Dhoni returning back is uncertain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Retired from international cricket on August 15 2020, and last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup, Dhoni still has a significant presence in the IPL. He is reportedly set to meet the CSK officials later this month.

Stating his response on his return to the IPL, MS Dhoni had previously said that it would depend entirely on the retention rules set by the IPL Governing Council. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There is a lot of time for it. We have to see what decision they take on player retention etc. Right now, the ball is not in our court. So, once the rules and regulations get formalised, I will take a call, but it needs to be in the best interest of the team," HT quoted Dhoni as saying.

The BCCI officially brought back the 'uncapped player' rule for the first time which it scrapped in 2021. With this, CSK heaved a sigh of relief over Dhoni's future.

In a significant announcement, BCCI said on Saturday, September 28, “A capped Indian player will become uncapped if the player has in the last five calendar years preceding the year in which the relevant Season is held, not played in the starting XI in International Cricket (Test match, ODI, Twenty20 International) or does not have a Central Contract with BCCI. This will be applicable for Indian Players only." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What the retention rules say? According to the retention rules, 10 IPL franchises will be allowed to retain a maximum of six players from their previous squads, including usage Right To Match (RTM) card at the auction that will cost ₹75 crore out of an enhanced team purse of ₹120 crore.

Also, a fixed match fee of ₹7.50 lakh for all players selected to play the league games with an additional 1.05 crore income over and above their salaries has been announced.

A fixed salary purse of ₹12.60 crore in addition to the auction cum retention purse of ₹120 crore will have to be kept by the franchises for next season, added the BCCI rules. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The total salary cap will now consist of auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees. Previously in 2024, the total salary cap (auction purse incremental performance pay) was Rs. 110 Crs which will now be Rs. 146 Crs (2025), Rs. 151 Crs (2026) and Rs. 157 Crs (2027)," the BCCI release stated.

So, the IPL franchises can now retain 6 players from their existing squad, either via retention or by using the RTM option.