MS Dhoni finally puta full stop on his playing career after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) released the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winning captain and appointed him the mentor of the side ahead of the upcoming season. The writing was on the wall for the 45-year-old whose participation as a player had reduced over the years due to recurring injuries.

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He was not fit to play a single game in the 2026 edition. The statement issued by CSK did not have any comment from the superstar wicketkeeper-batter, who announced retirement from international cricket in 2020 through an Instagram post. Following the announcement on Tuesday, Dhoni left a message for the fans on Instagram.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain led CSK to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, was their second-highest scorer with 5,314 runs, and most-capped player with 272 appearances. Dhoni also played for Rising Pune Supergiant for a couple of seasons when CSK were banned from the IPL following the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

Dhoni was succeeded by Ruturaj Gaikwad as the captain of the franchise in 2024. But call it a destiny or coincidence, there is a fascinating No. 7 connection with Dhoni's retirement story.

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MS Dhoni & his no.7 connection Like Cristiano Ronaldo's no.7, it is the same with Dhoni. In fact CSK are likely to retire the no.7 jersey in an honour to India's most successful captain across IPL and national team. But there is a fascinating connection of Dhoni and his no.7.

Last IPL match: Dhoni's last IPL match came on 25th May, 2025 against Gujarat Titans, in a winning encounter. if added, 2 + 5 amounts to 7.

CSK's tweet on Dhoni: It was at exact 2:50 PM IST on November 17, CSK tweeted about Dhoni's retirement as a player in IPL. Once again, 2 + 5 = 7.

Last IPL score: In his final IPL innings against Gujarat Titans, Dhoni scored 16 (6 + 1 = 7).

Dhoni's message to fans: Coincidentally, Dhoni's thanking message to his fans after retirement was 7th since his India retirement post.

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What's next for MS Dhoni? With no burden of playing through injuries, Dhoni's next big task is to plan their shopping on December 16 in Goa in the mini-auction. Unlike the previous 17 seasons at CSK, Dhoni has got his former teammates as the support staff, with Zaheer Khan as the head coach.

Mohit Sharma, who also made his India debut under Dhoni, has been roped in as the bowling coach. Apart from Dhoni, CSK have released 10 more players and traded out two. They retained 17 players and will go into the auction with ₹28.05 crore to full six remaining slots.

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CSK's retained & released list for IPL 2027 Released: MS Dhoni, Aman Khan, Dian Forrester, Kuldip Yadav, Macneil Noronha, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Akash Madhwal, Prashant Veer, Spencer Johnson, Zak Foulkes, Khaleel Ahmed (traded out), Nathan Ellis (traded out)

Retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (traded in), Jack Edwards (traded in)

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in