MS Dhoni's massive 101 meter six against LSG's Yash Thakur powers CSK to 176/6 after 20 overs | Watch
IPL 2024: MS Dhoni slammed 2 sixes and 3 fours to punish LSG bowlers, who were struggling to find the right place to bowl on the pitch of Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
MS Dhoni's magical run in IPL 2024 continues as the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper played another 9-ball 28-run innings to power his team score of 176/6 after 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The legendary batter slammed 2 sixes and 3 fours to punish LSG bowlers, who were struggling to find the right place to bowl on the pitch of Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.