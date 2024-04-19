MS Dhoni's magical run in IPL 2024 continues as the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper played another 9-ball 28-run innings to power his team score of 176/6 after 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The legendary batter slammed 2 sixes and 3 fours to punish LSG bowlers, who were struggling to find the right place to bowl on the pitch of Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video of MS Dhoni's 101-meter six against Lucknow pacer Yash Thakur is doing rounds on social media. The giant maximum came on the third ball of the 19th over in the typical MS Dhoni style as the crowd cheered loudly in Thala's support.

Batting first after losing the toss, the Chennai Super Kings began on a shaky note as their opener Rachin Ravindra was dismissed on the first ball against Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Mohsin Khan. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who displayed good form in the tournament so far was the second Chennai batter to walk back to the pavilion after falling victim to Yash Thakur's fiery delivery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shivam Dube, who has displayed some explosive innings in IPL 2024 so far started building a partnership with veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane before LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya took out the CSK opener. Soon, Marcus Stoinis struck and Shivam Dube also walked back to the dugout.

CSK introduced Sameer Rizvi as their Impact Player, but the young batter, who displayed some fireworks during his IPL debut couldn't do much against Lucknow Super Giants and was dismissed on an individual score of 1.

Ravindra Jadeja slammed his half-century and weaved a partnership with Moeen Ali to provide CSK with some stability. LSG leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi provided his team with a breakthrough as he dismissed Moeen Ali, but the Chennai fans were not disappointed as MS Dhoni made his way to the crease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a 300-plus strike rate, MS Dhoni started punishing LSG bowlers left right, and center and led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a fightable score of 176/6 after 20 overs.

