MS Dhoni's retirement on the cards? Suresh Raina's epic reply goes viral
Speculation surrounds MS Dhoni's retirement as he passes CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Recent lap of honour at Chepauk adds to rumors. Suresh Raina's response during commentary hints at Dhoni's potential return for another season.
MS Dhoni has been in sensational form in this year's IPL and has been instrumental in putting the finishing touches to CSK's innings in many encounters. However, since the start of the season, there has been much talk of the veteran batsman calling it quits from cricket for good after this IPL. Notably, Thala, as he is popularly known by his fans, has already retired from international cricket and only plays IPL cricket every year.