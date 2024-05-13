Speculation surrounds MS Dhoni's retirement as he passes CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Recent lap of honour at Chepauk adds to rumors. Suresh Raina's response during commentary hints at Dhoni's potential return for another season.

MS Dhoni has been in sensational form in this year's IPL and has been instrumental in putting the finishing touches to CSK's innings in many encounters. However, since the start of the season, there has been much talk of the veteran batsman calling it quits from cricket for good after this IPL. Notably, Thala, as he is popularly known by his fans, has already retired from international cricket and only plays IPL cricket every year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rumours of MS Dhoni's retirement intensified when he handed over the captaincy of CSK to Ruturaj Gaikwad at the start of the season. Later, Gaikwad even revealed in an interaction that MS Dhoni had hinted at handing over the CSK captaincy to him a few years back.

"I remember 2022 was when Dhoni told me: 'Probably not next year, you might get a chance to lead after that, so be ready.' Obviously, after that, I was always ready for it (captaincy). It was not something new to me, so I was not surprised or shocked (with the news)," Gaikwad had said earlier this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After Sunday's match against RR, CSK asked their fans to stay back at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK fans were then greeted with a lap of honour and autographed balls from their favourite cricketers, leaving many in the commentary box wondering if this was indeed MS Dhoni's last game at Chepauk.

Suresh Raina's epic reply on MS Dhoni's retirement: Suresh Raina was commentating on the CSK vs RR match when he was asked if MS Dhoni is playing his last game in Chepauk and the former batter's response gave millions of CSK fans hope that Thala may be back for just another season.

Commentator Abhinav Mukund asked Raina on Sunday, "Obviously, I have to ask you this question. Is this MS Dhoni's last game here at Chepauk?' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Definitely Not," Raina categorically stated before jumping in to a burst of laughter.

