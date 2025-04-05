MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours: Aakash Chopra’s ‘there is something special’ remark adds fuel during CSK vs DC clash

Ever since the visuals of MS Dhoni's parents flashed on the television screens during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 clash at the M Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, the speculations of the 43-year-old retirement got louder.

Adding fuel to the speculations, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said 'there is something special' during the mid-innings break. Currently working as a part of the Star Sports commentary panel for IPL 2025, Aakash Chopra was in conversation with another former India cricketer Abhinav Mukund on MS Dhoni.

“Is this is the last game question mark, so many rumours. I don't want to ask you about the rumours but of course proud parents of MS Dhoni in attendance,” Abhinav Mukund told Aakash Chopra.

In reply, the former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer stated he is seeing MS Dhoni's parents at a cricket stadium for the first time ever. “I have never seen that happened. Of course we have seen wife and kids often but now that parents are there, there is something special, I am not going to speculate at all,” said the former left-hander.

“We have gone down this route many times in the last few years. He (Dhoni) has always told us, ‘Guys, it does not matter what you think. I will take my decisions when I think its right’”.

Notably, this is the first time, MS Dhoni's parents Pan Singh Dhoni and Devaki Devi have made a appearance in an IPL match since his son's association with Chennai Super Kings began in 2008.

Earlier, MS Dhoni affected a brilliant run out against Ashutosh Sharma after Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant throw in the final over of the Delhi Capitals innings. Delhi Capitals posted 183/6 in 20 overs.