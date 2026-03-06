MS Dhoni's throwback video on Sakshi's cricket logic goes viral after Wankhede gaffe: 'Wide ball mein out nahi hota hai'

Former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi hogged the limelight during the India vs England semi-final clash at the Wankhede Stadium. A video of the couple had gone viral on social media where Sakshi was jumping in celebration thinking a wicket had fallen while Dhoni tells her to sit down since it's just a dot ball.

After the viral moment, an old clip of MSD is gaining ground on social media where the former India captain narrated a famous cricketing incident while watching a match with his wife. Dhoni recalled that during a match, a batsman was stumped out on a wide ball and Sakshi immediately said that this isn't out, there can't be a stumping on a wide ball. When MSD tried to explain the rules to his wife, she jibed back to the two-time World Cup winner, ‘Tumko kuch nahi pata hai (you don’t know anything)’.

Speaking at an event in Delhi in 2024, Dhoni, while recalling the incident, said, “Humlog ghar mein baithke na we were watching a game. Toh ek match chal raha tha, I think one-day international tha, Sakshi bhi thi saath mein. Usually main aur Sakshi cricket ke baare mein baat nahin karte. Bowler ne ball daala. It was a wide, batsman ne step out kiya, toh woh stump ho gaya. Umpires generally aaj-kal review le lete hain ki third umpire decide karega. My wife started, 'Out nahi hai.' Jab tak usne bola out nahi hai, batsman ne chalna start kar diya tha. 'You just see they will call him back. Wide ball mein stump ho hi nahin sakta hai' (We were at home watching a game and there was an ODI going on. Sakshi was there with me. We don't talk about cricket at all when we are together. The bowler bowled a wide and the batsman stepped out and was stumped. But my wife said it's not out. By that time, the batsman had started walking back. But she kept saying the umpires will call him back as there can be no stumping on a wide).”

"Toh, maine bola nahi-nahi, wide mein stumping hota hai, no ball mein nahi hota. She was like 'Tumko kuch nahi pata hai'. You just wait third umpire will call him back. Jab tak yeh baat ho rahi hai woh bechara batsman already boundary line tak pahunch gaya. She is like 'No no, they have to call him back.' Finally jab out hua aur next batsman aa gaya, 'There's something wrong' (I told her in case of a wide there is stumping but not when there is a no-ball. But she said you just wait until the third umpire will call him back. By this time, the batsman had already reached the boundary line. Finally, when the new batsman arrived she said, “There's something wrong”),” the former India captain added.

Why is Sakshi and MS's clip going viral? The incident occurred during the 18th over of the innings when the semi-final clash was in a tight spot and Jasprit Bumrah was bowling his final over of the match. Jacob Bethell had already gone past his century while a well-settled Sam Curran was batting at the other end. At that time, Bumrah bowled a fuller-length ball that Curran attempted to drive to the leg side but the ball hit the lower part of his bat and struck the ground before going up in the air and getting caught by Bumrah.