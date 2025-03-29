MS Dhoni’s viral morphed video from IPL 2025 grabs ex-KKR star’s attention, former India cricketer retorts - Watch

Ever since Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slumped to a 50-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 on Friday at the M Chidambaram Stadium, the only question that has been kept everyone intrigued is why MS Dhoni came out to bat at No.9 and not in his usual no.7 spot?

Well, while that question is yet to be answered, a morphed video of MS Dhoni which went viral, has grabbed the eyeballs of former India opener Aakash Chopra. The 47-year-old is currently serving as a commentator-cum cricket expert for the host broadcaster in IPL 2025.

In the video, MS Dhoni was seen coming out to bat amidst loud cheers from the crowd at the M Chidambaram Stadium. However, one X used edited the video, replacing the crowd's noise with Aakash Chopra's voice from the commentary.

Watch MS Dhoni's morphed video

“Finally ek chakka bhi aya hae. Bohot der ke baad aya hae but shayad itna dur bhi nehi hae… kyuki ab to Delhi bohot dur hae (finally a six has come after a long time but not that late… because Delhi is too far for them now),” read Aakash Chopra's voice in the video.

Although it is not clear whether Aakash Chopra's words were from the CSK vs RCB clash, but it is probably not as the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener mentioned Delhi in his commentary.