MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni return for Chennai at Wankhede Stadium? Is Rohit Sharma available?

After a 99-run win over Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians will be high on confidence as they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the El Clasico of IPL at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Hardik Pandya and Co. have just two wins from six games so far, CSK are coming on the back of 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, also have two wins from four games.
The focus will entirely be on the two former five-time IPL-winning captains. While Dhoni is yet to play a single game in IPL 2026 for CSK due to a calf strain after crossing his two-week time limit, Rohit's availability is still doubtful after the Mumbai Indians opener injured his hamstring.
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live match scorecard
In a total of 39 matches played between the two teams, Mumbai Indians hold a slight 21-18 edge over CSK as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The last time Mumbai Indians faced CSK, Hardik Pandya's men won in 2025.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (WK)/Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosain, Anshul Kamboj.
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Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (WK)/Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosain, Anshul Kamboj.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.
In a total of 39 matches played between the two teams, Mumbai Indians hold a slight 21-18 edge over CSK as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The last time Mumbai Indians faced CSK, Hardik Pandya's men won in 2025.
Both CSK and Mumbai Indians are in the bottom half of the points table with just two wins each from their six games. A win today will lift them up in the points table. Known as the El Clasico in cricket, the MI vs CSK rivalry has been one of the most talked-about battles in the history of IPL. It wasn't just about the big names both the teams possessed but also the legacy these two teams have created over the past 18 years. Interestingly, both MI and CSK have won the IPL five times each.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Mumbai Indians vs CSK clash at Wankhede Stadium.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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