MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni return for Chennai at Wankhede Stadium? Is Rohit Sharma available?

After a 99-run win over Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians will be high on confidence as they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the El Clasico of IPL at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Hardik Pandya and Co. have just two wins from six games so far, CSK are coming on the back of 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, also have two wins from four games.

The focus will entirely be on the two former five-time IPL-winning captains. While Dhoni is yet to play a single game in IPL 2026 for CSK due to a calf strain after crossing his two-week time limit, Rohit's availability is still doubtful after the Mumbai Indians opener injured his hamstring.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live match scorecard

MI vs CSK head-to-head in IPL

In a total of 39 matches played between the two teams, Mumbai Indians hold a slight 21-18 edge over CSK as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The last time Mumbai Indians faced CSK, Hardik Pandya's men won in 2025.

MI vs CSK predicted playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (WK)/Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosain, Anshul Kamboj.

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