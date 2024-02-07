“Great Mahendra Singh Dhoni in my pocket," Kevin Pietersen told Zaheer Khan in a friendly banter. The English cricketer was referring to the time he dismissed MSD for his second wicket in a Test match at The Oval. Dhoni was batting on 92 when Pietersen bowled a delivery that breached his defenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Zaheer was quick to reply reminding him of the number of times Indian star Yuvraj Singh dismissed him.

Here's the conversation between Pietersen and Zaheer about Dhoni and Yuvraj on Day 4 of the 2nd India vs England Test.

Kevin Pietersen: You know who else I've got in my pocket here? The great Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Right there, there he is next to Kamran Akmal.

Zaheer Khan: You know I met Yuvraj Singh recently and he was talking about Kevin Pietersen being there.

Kevin Pietersen: Yeah, I knew it. I knew you were going to say that.

Yuvraj was indeed Pietersen's "bunny," having gotten him out five times in ODIs, a record unmatched by any other bowler globally.

Kevin Pietersen: Yuvraj got me a few times (with a laugh).

Zaheer Khan: I remember him (KP) giving him (Yuvraj) a special nickname as well.

Kevin Pietersen: Yeah, and he used it as his e-mail ID too for a while. We've had some great battles, some beautiful battles on the field and that's what happens when you play for such a long time. The good thing is you can speak about it and have fun with it. It's the same thing a guy like Ashwin would do with Ben Stokes when their careers are finished. They will be having a laugh, having a joke like this.

Pietersen was on fire with the mic during his time in the first two Tests, but now that he has flown back to England, it will be interesting to see who replaces him in the broadcast panel.

