MSG's Jos Buttler surpasses Kieron Pollard to become highest T20 run-getter after 20-ball fifty in The Hundred

England batter Jos Buttler surpassed West Indies legend Kieron Pollard to become the leading run-getter in T20 history. Buttler climbed the summit of T20 cricket during his side Manchester Super Giants (MSG) match against Welsh Fire in the Men's Hundred, scoring a quickfire 51 not out in 20 balls, with two fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 250.00.
In 522 T20s, Buttler has scored 14,833 runs with nine centuries and 105 fifties, outdoing Pollard (14,803 runs in 746 matches with two centuries) and a long-time record holding West Indies titan Chris Gayle (14562 runs in 463 matches with 22 centuries and 88 fifties).
Gayle is followed by England's Alex Hales (14449) and Australian David Warner (14284). Buttler's T20 runs came, mostly by playing franchise leagues. The former captain, Buttler scored 4212 runs for England in 160 T20Is, and 1192 runs in 31 games in The Hundred.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Buttler played for three franchises — Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans — and scored 4646 runs including seven centuries and 28 fifties.
Coming to the match, Welsh Fire elected to bat first at Manchester. Knocks from Matt Short (71 in 47 balls) and Phil Salt (48 in 37 balls) steered them to 155/4 in 100 balls. In the chase, MSG came out all guns blazing, with Tim Seifert (62 not out in 36 balls), Paul Walter (37 in 18 balls) and Buttler (51 not out in 20 balls) chasing the total with nine wickets to spare.
For MSG, Buttler has scored four half-centuries in six matches in the ongoing season. With 227 runs, Buttler is the second-highest run-scorer in this edition of The Hundred. Notably, Buttler equalled the record of most fifties in an single edition of The Hundred.
Before him, only Dawid Malan and James Vince have scored four fifty-plus scores in a single edition of the men’s The Hundred. It was also Buttler's first game as MSG captain after regular skipper Aiden Markram was ruled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.
Markram to miss remainder of The Hundred
The former South African captain will miss the remainder of The Hundred 2026 for personal reasons in the middle of the tournament. Markram returned home to South Africa. "Manchester Super Giants can confirm that men's captain Aiden Markram has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons," Manchester Super Giants said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Everyone at the Super Giants would like to extend our very best wishes to Aiden at this time, and thank him for his contribution to the team during this year's competition," the franchise added.