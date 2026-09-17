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Muhammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq in trouble after court rejects petition; PCB to decide on action against the duo

According to Muhammad Rizwan's lawyer, the Pakistan cricketer was called to the hotel lobby after the Lord's Test against England, interrogated without a notice, and his mobile phone was confiscated.

Written By Koushik Paul
Updated17 Sep 2026, 06:30 PM IST
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Muhammad Rizwan (R) and Imam-ul-Haq were among the seven players who were sent home from the England tour midway into the Test series.
Muhammad Rizwan (R) and Imam-ul-Haq were among the seven players who were sent home from the England tour midway into the Test series. (X)
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Both Muhammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq are in trouble after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is to decide on whether to initiate any disciplinary action against players. The development came after the Lahore High Court dismissed the wicket-keeper batter's petition challenging notices issued to him by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

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During Thursday's hearing, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum dismissed Rizwan's petition after hearing arguments from both sides. Advocate Qazi Umair Ali, appearing for Rizwan, told the court that notices had been issued to his client.

Also Read | ‘Pressure cooker is an environment for middle' - Hayden on PAK cricket chaos

"You should go and respond to the notice. On which date was the notice issued to you?" Chief Justice Neelum remarked. The petitioner's lawyer replied that after the Lord's Test, the petitioner was called to the hotel lobby, interrogated without a notice, and his mobile phone was confiscated.

He further stated that the petitioner handed over the mobile phone on the assurance that it would be returned after three hours; however, the phone has not been returned to the petitioner to date, demonstrating bad faith.

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Rizwan's lawyer argued that the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit is the appropriate forum to protect cricketers from corruption, and the matter against the petitioner was not referred to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit.

Rizwan's lawyer in his petition challenged the NCCIA summons while questioning the jurisdiction of the NCCIA and the nature of the investigation.

Also Read | Pakistan cricket told to take a leaf out of India's book; here's why

Forensic examination on Rizwan and Imam's phones

A reliable source aware of the developments said the NCCIA was currently carrying out a forensic examination of the mobile phones taken from Rizwan and Imam and would submit its findings to the PCB by next week.

"How the PCB decides to move against the two players will now depend on what findings the NCCIA submits to the PCB. If nothing out of the ordinary is found in the forensics examination they will probably get reprieves," the source said.

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With agency inputs

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