Muhammad Shahzad fails miserably at mimicking Hardik Pandya's iconic pose; fans troll Pakistan bowler ‘have some shame…’

Muhammad Shahzad became a victim of heavy trolls on social media after the Pakistan batter tried to copy Hardik Pandya's iconic pose with any ICC trophy following the Men in Green's triumph at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. Entering the tournament with active cricketers, Pakistan finished second in Group C to enter the semifinal.

In the knockouts, Pakistan defeated Australia (semifinal) an Kuwait (final) to lift the trophy at Mission Road Ground at Mong Kok. Pakistan's only setback came against Indi, who came into the tournament with retired cricketers like Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa, among notable ones.

Following their win in the final, Shahzad took the trophy and went in the middle of the pitch and mimicked Pandya's pose after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Unfortunately, Shahzad was nowhere close to Pandya in posing.

Quote tweeting Karthik's post after India beat Pakistan, Shahzad posted two pictures on X, with a caption that read, “Fun end to the Hong Kong Sixes. Business as usual.” Interestingly, Shahzad's post was intended to take a dig at Karthik, who had captioned his post, “Fun start to Hong Kong Sixes. Winning against pak.”

Meanwhile, Shahzad act didn't go well with several fans on social media who left no stone unturned in trolling the fast-bowling all-rounder.

What happened in Pakistan vs Kuwait final? Batting first, Pakistan rode on knocks from Abbas Afridi (52 retired hurt), Abdul Samad (42) and Khawaja Nafay (22) to post 135/3 in six overs. Meet Bhavsar took all the three wickets for Kuwait.

In reply, Kuwait were all out for 92/6 in 5.1 overs. Notably, these two teams have met in the group stages as well with Pakistan winning the tie. Notably, Afridi had hit six sixes in an over in the league stage game.

As far as Shahzad is concerned, the Pakistan all-rounder is yet to make his senior team debut. He has represented Pakistan at the U-19 level and recently made headlines with a five-wicket haul including a hattrick while representing Pakistan TV in the President's Cup final.

He had also scored a hundred in the same match. Notably, this was Pakistan's sixth title at Hong Kong Sixes, thus making them the most successful side in the competition.

