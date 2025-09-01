UAE captain Muhammad Waseem surpasses India's Rohit Sharma twice for massive records in T20Is; what are they?

United Arab Emirates (UAE) captain Muhammad Waseem went past India's Rohit Sharma for two milestones, including a world record, on Monday during their chase against Afghanistan in the fourth game of the T20Itri-series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chasing 189 for victory, Waseem looked to be in sublime form as he gave UAE a good start despite the early departure of Muhammad Zohaib for seven.

With a wicket down so early in the innings, Waseem put on 61 runs for the second wicket with Ethan DSouza. The UAE captain first surpassed Rohit for most sixes as captain in T20Is when he lofted Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman for a couple of sixes in the third over to go above everyone for the record.

Currently, Waseem is topping the list with 106 sixes, followed by Rohit (105) and former England captain Eoin Morgan (86). It must be noted that Rohit had already quit the shortest format of the game. He was finally dismissed for 67 off 37 balls with four fours and six sixes.

Overall, Rohit tops the list for most sixes in T20Is with 205 hits over the boundary. Waseem is second on the list at 174. The second record of the day for Waseem came in the seventh over when the UAE captain reached his fifty off just 25 balls. With this fifty, Waseem registered his 17th half century in T20Is as captain, thereby going past Rohit and New Zealand's Kane Williamson, both of whom had 16 each to their names.

Most 50-plus scores as captain in T20Is

Player Team 50+ Scores as Captain Babar Azam Pakistan 26 Muhammad Waseem UAE 17 Rohit Sharma India 16 Kane Williamson New Zealand 16 Aaron Finch Australia 15 Virat Kohli India 13

Most sixes as captain in T20Is

Player Team Sixes as Captain Muhammad Waseem UAE 106 Rohit Sharma India 105 Eoin Morgan England 86 Aaron Finch Australia 82 Kadowaki Fleming Japan 79 Jos Buttler England 69