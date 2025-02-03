Abhishek Sharma's all-round brilliance propelled India to a historic victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

This win secured India a 4-1 series triumph, having already clinched the series earlier.

Meanwhile, during the batting, Abhishek Sharma unleashed a barrage of sixes, where he received praise from India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, who was present at the game in Mumbai. Ambani couldn’t contain his excitement when Abhishek smashed a six to bring up his half-century off just 17 balls, cheering enthusiastically for the young star.

Irfan Pathan wrote on X, “Bebaak player, Bebaak shatak! Abhishek sharma 👏 💯”

"Narayana Murthy is in the stadium. No doubt Abhishek Sharma is putting 70hrs worth of work in one night," another user noted.

Taking to X, Rishi Sunak said that it was a tough day for the Three Lions, but congratulated Team India for their massive win in the final T20I. He added that it was a pleasure to watch the match with his father-in-law, Narayana Murthy.

"Tough day for England at the Wankhede but I know our team will come back stronger. Congratulations to Team India on the win. Despite the result, it was an honour to meet @josbuttler and @surya_14kumar before the match and a pleasure to watch the cricket with my father-in-law," Rishi Sunak wrote on X.

Abhishek Sharma (135 runs from 54 balls, 7 fours and 13 sixes) displayed a stupendous knock in the first inning and propelled India to 247/9. The youngster was the standout batter for the Men in Blue on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar said that it was a high-risk and high-reward game on Sunday but in the end, they got the result. The skipper lauded Abhishek Sharma's "great" inning against England in Wankhede.

"It's always about being a little instinctive on the ground, whoever you feel might do something, throw them the ball. This is what we've sat down and spoken about, what brand of cricket we want to play, and we want to keep sticking to it. It's a high-risk, high-reward game, but at the end of the day, we're getting the results. [On Abhishek:] I'm very happy for his family as well, they must have enjoyed his innings. It was great. [On Varun:] He's been relentlessly working hard with our fielding coach Dilip sir, whenever he gets time in our practice sessions. Today he put his hand up and said he wants to field in the outfield, and you saw the results. He's a process-oriented man [with the ball], always wants to work on something new," Suryakumar Yadav was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Recapping the match, England won the toss and decided to bowl against India in Wankhede.