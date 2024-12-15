Active Stocks
Fri Dec 13 2024 15:59:53
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,681.95 4.39%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.95 -1.26%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,273.35 0.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 470.15 2.07%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 357.30 0.52%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Subhranshu-Harpreet on crease, MP at 38/2 in 6 overs
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Subhranshu-Harpreet on crease, MP at 38/2 in 6 overs

1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Written By Saurav Mukherjee

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Keeping an eye on the second title of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shreyas Iyer-led Mumbai is clashing with Madhya Pradesh for a nail-biting clash with Rajat Patidar-led Madhya Pradesh in the finals on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane acknowledges the crowd during the first semi-final T20 cricket match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Baroda and Mumbai, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)Premium
Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane acknowledges the crowd during the first semi-final T20 cricket match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Baroda and Mumbai, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer has won the toss for Mumbai and opted to bowl against Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shreyas Iyer, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Ajinkya Rahane, Rajat Patidar

Keeping an eye on the second title of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shreyas Iyer-led Mumbai is clashing with Madhya Pradesh for a nail-biting clash with Rajat Patidar-led Madhya Pradesh in the finals on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Shreyas Iyer has won the toss for Mumbai and opted to bowl against Madhya Pradesh.

The final is being played as 38 teams clash for the title in 134 matches, spread across 12 sporting venues in a span of 21 days.

Mumbai's star batter Ajinkya Rahane, in his last three matches, has scored 98 (off 56 balls), 84 (off 45 balls) and 93 (off 53 deliveries. He also helped Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and others in in scoring runs for the team.

On the other side, Madhya Pradesh's Rajat Patidar has caught the attention too. He has scored 347 runs at a strike rate of 182.63.

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Playing XI

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (Wk), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar

Madhya Pradesh: Arpit Gaud, Harsh Gawli (WK), Subhranshu Senapati, Harpreet Singh, Rajat Paridar (C), Venktesh Iyer, Tripuresh Singh, Rahul Batham, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivam Shukla, Avesh Khan

15 Dec 2024, 05:05:39 PM IST

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: All eyes on Rahane

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: With much at stake, senior players like Ajinkya Rahane are the ones on whom a team relies. Not only is he in form, but his strike rate for Mumbai has been impressive at 169.41. He has also scored 432 runs for Mumbai, and his team expects him to create magic with his bat once again.

In his last three matches, Rahane has scored 98 (off 56 balls), 84 (off 45 balls) and 93 (off 53 deliveries. He also helped Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and others in in scoring runs for the team.

READ MORE HERE.

15 Dec 2024, 04:59:31 PM IST

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Subhranshu-Harpreet on crease, MP at 36/2

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh's Subhranshu Senapati and Harpreet Singh are on the crease. Tanush Kotian delivered the fifth over. MP have scored 36/2 in 5 overs.

15 Dec 2024, 04:54:22 PM IST

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Subhranshu-Harpreet on crease, MP at 28/2

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: After losing two quick wickets, Madhya Pradesh's Subhranshu Senapati and Harpreet Singh are on the crease. MP have scored 28/2 in 4 overs.

15 Dec 2024, 04:50:32 PM IST

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Shardul picks 2 wickets in 2nd over, MP at 22/2

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh's openers started off very well, but Mumbai's Shardul Thakur picked up two early wickets, dismissing Arpit Gaud and Harsh Gawli. MP have scored 22/2 in three overs.

15 Dec 2024, 04:44:55 PM IST

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Playing XIs

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Playing XIs

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (Wk), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar

Madhya Pradesh: Arpit Gaud, Harsh Gawli (WK), Subhranshu Senapati, Harpreet Singh, Rajat Paridar (C), Venktesh Iyer, Tripuresh Singh, Rahul Batham, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivam Shukla, Avesh Khan

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue