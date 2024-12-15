Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer has won the toss for Mumbai and opted to bowl against Madhya Pradesh
Keeping an eye on the second title of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shreyas Iyer-led Mumbai is clashing with Madhya Pradesh for a nail-biting clash with Rajat Patidar-led Madhya Pradesh in the finals on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The final is being played as 38 teams clash for the title in 134 matches, spread across 12 sporting venues in a span of 21 days.
Mumbai's star batter Ajinkya Rahane, in his last three matches, has scored 98 (off 56 balls), 84 (off 45 balls) and 93 (off 53 deliveries. He also helped Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and others in in scoring runs for the team.
On the other side, Madhya Pradesh's Rajat Patidar has caught the attention too. He has scored 347 runs at a strike rate of 182.63.
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (Wk), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar
Madhya Pradesh: Arpit Gaud, Harsh Gawli (WK), Subhranshu Senapati, Harpreet Singh, Rajat Paridar (C), Venktesh Iyer, Tripuresh Singh, Rahul Batham, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivam Shukla, Avesh Khan
Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: All eyes on Rahane
Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: With much at stake, senior players like Ajinkya Rahane are the ones on whom a team relies. Not only is he in form, but his strike rate for Mumbai has been impressive at 169.41. He has also scored 432 runs for Mumbai, and his team expects him to create magic with his bat once again.
Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Subhranshu-Harpreet on crease, MP at 36/2
Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh's Subhranshu Senapati and Harpreet Singh are on the crease. Tanush Kotian delivered the fifth over. MP have scored 36/2 in 5 overs.
Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Subhranshu-Harpreet on crease, MP at 28/2
Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: After losing two quick wickets, Madhya Pradesh's Subhranshu Senapati and Harpreet Singh are on the crease. MP have scored 28/2 in 4 overs.
Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Shardul picks 2 wickets in 2nd over, MP at 22/2
Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh's openers started off very well, but Mumbai's Shardul Thakur picked up two early wickets, dismissing Arpit Gaud and Harsh Gawli. MP have scored 22/2 in three overs.
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (Wk), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar
Madhya Pradesh: Arpit Gaud, Harsh Gawli (WK), Subhranshu Senapati, Harpreet Singh, Rajat Paridar (C), Venktesh Iyer, Tripuresh Singh, Rahul Batham, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivam Shukla, Avesh Khan