MCA chief Amol Kale passes away due to cardiac arrest in New York

Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale passes away due to cardiac arrest in New York, reported news agency PTI on 10 June.

The sad news arrives a day after the high-intensity India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, where India defeated Pakistan by 6 runs.

According to details, he even watched the India vs Pakistan match live from the Nassau County International Cricket stadium along with MCA office bearers – MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik and apex council member Suraj Samat. Confirming his attendance, The Hindu reporter Amol Karharkar wrote on X, "Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale has passed away due to a cardiac arrest in USA. Kale (wearing a cap in the pic) watched the India vs Pakistan match live from the stadium along with MCA office bearers."

Following the news of demise of Kale, Nationalist Congress Party leader Dr Jitendra Awhad took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, “Heard the sad news of the demise of #AmolKale President of Mumbai Cricket Association. Good Organiser and a Cricket lover. Amol this was not ur age to say good bye to the world. It’s a personal loss to me. #RIP"

Earlier in 2022, Kale was elected as the MCA president following his victory against World Cup champion Sandeep Patil.

Considered to be a close aide of Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Kale hails from Nagpur and had set up in Mumbai.

He was also the co-promoter of tennis-ball franchise cricket league – the Indian Street Premier League – that began this year.

During his tenure, the domestic cricket circuit also witnessed massive success and Mumbai clinched the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. He was also instrumental in successfully hosting the World Cup 2023 fixtures at Mumbia's Wandkhede Stadium.

