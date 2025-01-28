Mumbai drop Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of must-win Ranji Trophy clash vs Meghalaya; Here’s why

After their shock loss against Jammu and Kashmir Mumbai dropped the Indian national team trio of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer for their must-win Ranji Trophy game against Meghalaya, starting on January 30. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suryansh Shedge and Atharva Ankolekar have been called back to replace the Indian trio.

With 22 points from six matches, Mumbai are placed third in Group A behind Jammu and Kashmir and Baroda in a do-or-die situation of qualifying for the knockouts. The top two teams in the group qualify for the knockouts. The five-wicket loss against Jammu and Kashmir jeopardised Mumbai's plans.

While Rohit Sharma played in the Ranji Trophy after 10 years, Yashasvi Jaiswal played after a nearly a year. The duo's participation in the Ranji Trophy happened after BCCI' diktat to play domestic cricket regularly.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, has been a vital cog in Mumbai side for domestic competitions across formats this year. Karsh Kothari, who also featured in Mumbai’s playing XI against Jammu and Kashmir, was not picked.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D’Souza, Royston Dias, Shreyas Gurav, Atharva Ankolekar.

Why Rohit, Jaiswal, Iyer were dropped? The trio of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer have been named in the ODI squad against England and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With the India vs England ODI series starting on February 6, these players will join the Indian camp from February 2.

The Mumbai vs Meghalaya match starts on January 30 and by the February 2 comes, it will be the fourth day in the Ranji Trophy match. India will host England on February 6, 9, and 12. The ICC Champions Trophy starts on February 19 in Dubai and Pakistan.