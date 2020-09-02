Home >Sports >Cricket News >Mumbai Indians add Pattinson after Malinga opts out of IPL
Mumbai Indians are defending IPL champions.
Mumbai Indians are defending IPL champions.

Mumbai Indians add Pattinson after Malinga opts out of IPL

1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 09:43 PM IST Manasi Pathak , Reuters

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga has opted out of this year's Indian Premier League citing personal reasons and will be replaced by Australia's James Pattinson at Mumbai Indians

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga has opted out of this year's Indian Premier League citing personal reasons and will be replaced by Australia's James Pattinson at Mumbai Indians, the club said on Wednesday.

Pattinson, who previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and has 47 wickets in 39 Twenty20 matches, will join the Mumbai team in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates this weekend, the franchise said.

"Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka," Mumbai said in a statement https://www.mumbaiindians.com/news/mumbai-indians-replace-lasith-malinga-with-australian-pacer-james-pattinson.

Malinga, the IPL's leading wicket taker with 170 wickets, helped Mumbai win their fourth title last season.

This year's IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin in March in India, is being held in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament starts on Sept 19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. (AP)

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga sets T20 record with 99 wickets

1 min read . 02 Sep 2019
Members of Mumbai Indians team celebrate after their win in the VIVO IPL T20 cricket final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. (AP)

Mumbai Indians claim record fourth IPL title with one-run triumph

2 min read . 13 May 2019
(Photo: AFP)

'Something had to be addressed on home front': Raina on pulling out of IPL 2020

3 min read . 04:44 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout