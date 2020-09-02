Subscribe
Home >Sports >Cricket News >Mumbai Indians add Pattinson after Malinga opts out of IPL
Mumbai Indians are defending IPL champions.

Mumbai Indians add Pattinson after Malinga opts out of IPL

1 min read . 09:43 PM IST Manasi Pathak , Reuters

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga has opted out of this year's Indian Premier League citing personal reasons and will be replaced by Australia's James Pattinson at Mumbai Indians

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga has opted out of this year's Indian Premier League citing personal reasons and will be replaced by Australia's James Pattinson at Mumbai Indians, the club said on Wednesday.

Pattinson, who previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and has 47 wickets in 39 Twenty20 matches, will join the Mumbai team in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates this weekend, the franchise said.

"Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka," Mumbai said in a statement https://www.mumbaiindians.com/news/mumbai-indians-replace-lasith-malinga-with-australian-pacer-james-pattinson.

Malinga, the IPL's leading wicket taker with 170 wickets, helped Mumbai win their fourth title last season.

This year's IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin in March in India, is being held in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament starts on Sept 19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

