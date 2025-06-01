‘Mumbai Indians always get lucky, we have to find out…’: Ashwin makes big claim ahead of Qualifier 2 match

Former India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings bowler Ravichandran Ashwin said that the Mumbai Indians tend to get lucky in IPL play-off matches. Drawing parallels with the match against Gujarat Titans on Friday, Ashwin questioned how MI continue to get lucky in IPL playoff matches, recalling his time as captain of Punjab Kings.

Notably, the Mumbai Indians won the Eliminator clash against the Gujarat Titans by 20 runs. However, MI's batters, especially Rohit Sharma, were given a couple of chances due to poor fielding by the Gujarat Titans players.

Ashwin on MI being lucky in playoffs: Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, “I've seen one thing against Mumbai Indians, every time. In 2018, I was leading Punjab against MI. They were 80-odd for five wickets in 13 overs. They weren't anywhere in the game. Suddenly, the floodlights lost current and we had a 20-minute break. And when the game resumed, Kieron Pollard went ballistic and they went to smash around 180-200 runs.”

“Of course, you earn your luck. But MI always get lucky. We have to find out how they're getting so lucky,” the spinner added.

Notably, MI have won the IPL five times, the joint highest for any team in the cash rich league. The five wins, however, came in the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and the franchise is yet to win a trophy with Hardik Pandya at the helm.

Pandya had earlier led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL victory in IPL 2022 but the all-rounder had a horrific season leading MI last year as upset fans booed him across stadiums after Rohit Sharma ousted as MI skipper by the franchise while he also battled issues with his personal life.