Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by nine wickets

Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians dives to reach the crease while Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals tries to run him out during the Indian Premier League. (PTI)
1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2020, 06:48 PM IST PTI

Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.

MI pacers Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult shared six wickets between them.

Young Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 72-run knock in MI's chase.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 110 for 9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 25; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17, Trent Boult 3/21).

Mumbai Indians: 111 for 1 in 14.2 overs (I Kishan 72 not out; A Nortze 1/25).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

