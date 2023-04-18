Mumbai Indians beat SRH by 14 runs to register its third straight win in IPL 20232 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 11:42 PM IST
- While Agarwal got some much-needed runs, it was Klaasen's knock that put Mumbai under pressure
Cameron Green flaunted his brute power on the way to a maiden IPL fifty before Arjun Tendulkar bowled a brilliant 20th over in extreme pressure as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs for their third straight win here on Tuesday.
