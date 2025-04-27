Mumbai Indians become first team in IPL to record 150 victories, beat Lucknow Super Giants to rise to second spot

Mumbai Indians became the first team in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to record 150 wins after the Hardik Pandya-led side defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The win also helped Mumbai Indians to the second spot with 12 points from 10 matches.

This is also the first time in seven attempts Mumbai Indians have beaten LSG in the league stage. Mumbai Indians' only previous win over LSG before Sunday came in the Eliminator of IPL 2023.

Sent into bat first, Mumbai Indians made most use of the conditions to put 215/7 in 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54) scored half-centuries while debutant Corbin Bosch (20) played a good hand down the order. Mayank Yadav (2/40) and Avesh Khan (2/42) shined with the ball for LSG.

In reply, LSG were never in the chase as Jasprit Bumrah (4/22) and Trent Boult (3/20) combined together for seven wickets to not let the opposition settle in. Will Jacks also chipped in with two wickets including that off Nicholas Pooran. Ayush Badoni was LSG's top scorer with 35 runs.

Can Mumbai Indians repeat the feat again? With this win, Mumbai Indians recorded their fifth consecutive victory in IPL 2025. Statistically, Mumbai Indians have won five or more consecutive games six times in IPL previously and went on to lift the title on four occasions - in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2020.