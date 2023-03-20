Mumbai Indians buys New York team franchise in Major League Cricket1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 02:22 PM IST
The inaugural season of Major League Cricket will kick off in the summer of 2023. The first season is set to take place over three weeks at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, near Dallas
Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, has announced that it has acquired a fifth cricket franchise - ‘MI New York’ for the New York team of Major League Cricket (MLC).
