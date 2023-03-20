Mumbai Indians buys New York team franchise in Major League Cricket

But some of these cricket leagues which have been recently launched have received a lukewarm response from Indian viewers. According to a recent story that Mint wrote, Indian viewers are heavily skewed towards watching only the Indian Premier League and Legends League Cricket only. As per viewership data sourced from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) subscribers, the opening match of the last Legends League Cricket (LLC)—a T20 cricket tournament featuring recently retired cricketers—recorded a TV rating or TVR of 0.51—the percentage of the audience which saw the entire match. It considered the current TV universe size of 800 million across 210 million addressable TV homes.

