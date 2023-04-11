Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in another IPL thriller and registered its first win in the season. Delhi Capitals was handed over their fourth defeat and the team is still struggling to earn a single point on the table.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals started on a stable note with skipper David Warner and Prithvi Shaw gathering 33 runs in 3 overs. However, Hrithik Shokeen's beautiful delivery took away Shaw's visit. Manish Pandey played a short but explosive inning, but the wickets kept falling at regular intervals, while Warner continued from one end.

In the 15th over of the innings, Axar Patel opened his arms and hit Hrithik Shokeen for two consecutive sixes. Meanwhile, Warner was also playing aggressively and managed to score his much-needed half-century in just 43 balls during the 16th over. Patel, on the other hand, was able to maintain the momentum by continuously hitting big shots.

During the 17th over, Patel hit two more sixes off Jason Behrendorff, and together with Warner, they formed a 50-run partnership. Finally, Patel achieved his first-ever IPL half-century by hitting a six straight down the ground. The team was all-out with a score of 172.

Rohit Sharma started the innings on an explosive note hitting some magical boundaries and was fully supported by Ishan Kishan who displayed some impressive shots. After losing Kishan in a silly run-out, Tilak Verma took over the reins and ensured that the partnership persists.

Delhi Capitals bowlers kept struggling for a wicket, even as both Sharma and Verma showcased some amazing cricket skills. Soon, Rohit Sharma completed his half-century and the team felt much-needed relief.

After hitting some beautiful boundaries, Tilak Verma was dismissed at the score of 133 and Suryakumar Yadav entered the field, only to be dismissed on a golden duck. Soon, Mustafizur Rahman also took out Rohit Sharma and after losing three big wickets in 2 overs, the MI dug-out became tense.

Cameron Green started his batting with a spectacular four and with Tim David took the teams towards the much needed victory.