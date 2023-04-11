Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals by six wickets to register its first win2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 11:47 PM IST
- Delhi Capital was handed over their fourth defeat and the team is still struggling to earn a single point on the table
Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in another IPL thriller and registered its first win in the season. Delhi Capitals was handed over their fourth defeat and the team is still struggling to earn a single point on the table.
