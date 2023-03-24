Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Mumbai Indians defeat UP Warriorz by 72 runs, set up WPL final against DC

Mumbai Indians defeat UP Warriorz by 72 runs, set up WPL final against DC

1 min read . 11:18 PM IST PTI
Mumbai Indians Issy Wong with teammates celebrates the wicket of UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestoneduring the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket match

MI will face Delhi Capitals in the title clash on Sunday

Mumbai Indians beat UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator clash to enter the finals of the Women's Premier League here on Friday.

MI will face Delhi Capitals in the title clash on Sunday.

Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 182 for four. MI were off to a decent start but both their openers -- Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia -- could not capitalise on their starts.

Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored for MI with a blistering 72 not out off 38 balls, and while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was out for 14, Melie Kerr chipped in with a 19-ball 29 before Pooja Vastrakar hit 11 in four balls.

In reply, MI bowled out UPW for 110 in 17.4 overs, with Kiran Navgire making 43 off 27 balls.

Young pacer Issy Wong bagged 4/15 for MI during an excellent spell and also became the first ever player to pick up a hat-trick in the WPL.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 182/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 2/39).

UP Warriorz: 110 all out in 17.4 overs (Kiran Navgire 43; Issy Wong 4/15).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

