Mumbai Indians didn't wear their regular jersey against KKR, here's why

Mumbai Indians didn't wear their regular jersey against KKR, here's why1 min read . 07:44 PM IST
- The MI men's players donned the special jerseys to promote the idea of sports as a career option for girls in the country.
With stand-in skipper of Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav got his form back during the TATA IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 16 April, there was something unusual about the game.
With stand-in skipper of Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav got his form back during the TATA IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 16 April, there was something unusual about the game.
It is not about the pitch or any controversy, but it was about the jersey that MI players wore for the match. For the match, MI's players donned the jerseys of their Women's team as it was a part of the Mumbai franchise's initiative Education and Sports for All (ESA) Day.
It is not about the pitch or any controversy, but it was about the jersey that MI players wore for the match. For the match, MI's players donned the jerseys of their Women's team as it was a part of the Mumbai franchise's initiative Education and Sports for All (ESA) Day.
The MI men's players donned the special jerseys to promote the idea of sports as a career option for girls in the country.
In the inaugural WPL last month, Harmanpeet Kaur-led MI's women's team won the trophy after beating Delhi Capitals in the final.
MI men's team player Ishan Kisha, ahead of the match, was seen in a video unboxing the new jersey and had expressed excitement to take part in the initiative.
Here's the Instagram post:
To make the initiative reach maximum people, MI also had 19,000 young girls from different NGOs in the Wankhede stadium on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians defeated the guests (KKR) by 5 wickets with 14 deliveries to spare.
With this, Mumbai registered their second win in the TATA IPL 2023, having 2 wins and2 losses. While, KKR lost three matches and won two of them this season.
Batting first, KKR scored a massive 185/6 runs in 20 overs, which MI chased in just 17.4 over after losing 5 wickets.