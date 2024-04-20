'Mumbai Indians had to look beyond Rohit Sharma because….': Robin Uthappa on why MI brought in Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024
IPL 2024: Robin Uthappa mentioned how captaincy was handed over from Ricky Ponting to Rohit Sharma and all other senior players like Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh, supported the young captain
Rohit Sharma is turning out to be one of the most dangerous openers in IPL 2024 as the batter provided Mumbai Indians with some strong starts this season. His good performance has intensified the criticism of the franchise, which replaced him as the captain of Mumbai Indians and brought back Hardik Pandya for the role of skipper. While fans are angry at Mumbai's management and Hardik Pandya over the decision, former Indian player Robin Uthappa laid down some statistics to showcase how Rohit Sharma's performance level plunged over the years.