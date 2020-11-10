Mumbai Indians hammer Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to take fifth IPL title

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday to win their fifth Indian Premier League title.

Brilliant hostile bowling led by Trent Boult, who took 3-30, restricted Delhi to 156-7. Mumbai powered to 157-5 with eight balls to spare and captain Rohit Sharma hitting 68.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock to get his side to a respectable total against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final here on Tuesday. Iyer played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs to help Delhi post a total of 156 runs on the board.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, DC were tottering at 22 for three in fourth over before the duo of Iyer (65 off 50 balls) and Rishabh Pant (56 off 38 balls) added 96 runs for the fourth wicket to steer their team to safety.

Pant hit four boundaries and two sixes on the way to his first fifty of the season, while Iyer struck six fours and two maximums.

Mumbai dominated Delhi this season, winning all four of their matches.

If last year's one-run win over Chennai Super Kings was an absolute cliffhanger, Rohit's aristocratic 68 off 51 balls made it an anti-climax with Mumbai Indians chasing the target of 157 in 18.4 overs.

"We know it's a difficult time, everyone is stuck at home. We're lucky that we could come to work and entertain people watching at home," said MI's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who went wicket-less on Tuesday but snared 27 overall this season.

Five IPL titles are certain to make Rohit the undisputed 'Numero Uno' player-cum-leader in the IPL Universe. This edition was made more challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic and the bio-bubbles that players had to endure.

He has played way better knocks than this in the past and will play a few more special ones in the future.

But he might never play a more significant one considering the little whirlpool of controversy that his "once damaged and now-on-the-mend hamstring" created.

The 'Hit-Man' has given an altogether new meaning to what has one known till now about crushing pain barriers.

A hamstring injury can be very painful but the manner in which India's regular white-ball skipper exploded inside the 'Ring of Fire' at the Dubai International Stadium, he was fighting a battle of his own.

