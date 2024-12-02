Mumbai Indian skipper Hardik Pandya has bid an emotional farewell to former teammate Ishan Kishan. The dashing left-hander played for MI until last year but was snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹11.25 crore in this year's IPL mega-auction in Jeddah.

In a video shared on social media, Pandya said, "Ishan has been the ‘freshness’ and the ‘energy’ of the room. When we couldn’t retain him, we always knew that it’s gonna be very difficult to get him back from the auction simply because we knew that the kind of player and kind of skillset he brings. He always used to be keep the dressing room light, has made a lot of people smile."

The Mumbai Indians captain added, “That love and warmth, it came very natural to him and there will be less cake smashing, less pranks happening on people. That was Ishan and who used to bring so much love to this team, that is something as a group we are going to miss. Ishan Kishan, you always be MI’s pocket dynamo. We all gonna miss you, and we all love you.”

Ishan Kishan's IPL career Ishan Kishan made his IPL debut at the age of 17 for Gujarat Lions in 2016 and continued to play for the franchise the following year. In 2018, Kishan was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹6.2 crore. That year, he scored 275 runs at a strike rate of 150. However, his breakthrough season came in 2020, when he became MI's highest run-scorer with 516 runs, and his consistent batting at the top of the order made him one of the most valuable players for the franchise.