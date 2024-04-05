IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya vs Rohit Sharma rivalry buzz ends as Mumbai Indians share new video | Watch
Mumbai Indians will play their next game against Delhi Capitals on April 7 and the players are engaged in intense practice sessions as losing more matches in the IPL 2024 can reduce Mumbai Indians' chances to make it to the playoffs
Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians kicked off to a disastrous start of the IPL 2024 season as the team lost three consecutive matches and are ranked at the bottom of the points table. The five-time champion team is looking to make a comeback in IPL 2024 and organized some team bonding exercises to bring its IPL 2024 campaign back on track. The video also ended the much debated Hardik Pandya vs Rohit Sharma rivalry as the players can be seen hugging each other.