Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians kicked off to a disastrous start of the IPL 2024 season as the team lost three consecutive matches and are ranked at the bottom of the points table. The five-time champion team is looking to make a comeback in IPL 2024 and organized some team bonding exercises to bring its IPL 2024 campaign back on track. The video also ended the much debated Hardik Pandya vs Rohit Sharma rivalry as the players can be seen hugging each other.

Mumbai Indians will play their next game against Delhi Capitals on April 7 and the players are engaged in intense practice sessions as losing more matches in the IPL 2024 can reduce Mumbai Indians' chances to make it to the playoffs. Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma hugged each other during the team-building exercise and both players discussed the plans for the upcoming match against Rishabh Pant-led DC.

Mumbai Indians lost their opening match against Gujarat Titans by 6 runs, then came a high-scoring match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which the Hardik Pandya-led side lost by 31 runs. Their biggest defeat came against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, where the team's batting collapsed like a pack of cards.

The back-to-back defeats have intensified the criticism of Hardik Pandya, who is facing merciless trolls for replacing Rohit Sharma as the skipper of Mumbai Indians.

Suryakumar Yadav back in MI squad

In a positive development for Mumbai Indians, star batter Suryakumar Yadav is back in the team for IPL 2024. The player was recovering from injuries and engaged in a long practice session at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. Suryakumar Yadav has played some of the most brilliant innings for the franchise and plays a pivotal to take Mumbai Indians towards a high score in IPL.

The fans were happy to see Suryakumar Yadav back in the squad and Hardik Pandya interacting with Rohit Sharma, but the skeptics continued to question Hardik Pandya's ability to lead Mumbai Indians and steer the team out of the cycle of back-to-back defeats.

