Hardik Pandya to lose 70% property to Natasa Stankovic: Netizens comment on divorce rumours, ‘hitting rock bottom’
Rumors swirl around Hardik Pandya's marriage with Natasa Stankovic, suggesting a possible divorce and significant property loss. Netizens question the credibility of these claims, urging for official confirmation before spreading such news.
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya had a horrendous IPL 2024 campaign as his team finished bottom of the league's points table, winning just 4 of their 14 matches. Pandya was also regularly booed during MI matches as fans were disappointed with him taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. However, rumours are now swirling that all may not be well in Pandya's personal life.