Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya had a horrendous IPL 2024 campaign as his team finished bottom of the league's points table, winning just 4 of their 14 matches. Pandya was also regularly booed during MI matches as fans were disappointed with him taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. However, rumours are now swirling that all may not be well in Pandya's personal life.

Social media users recently suggested that Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic are already separated and may soon be heading for a divorce. The rumours were based on the fact that the Serbian model removed the surname Pandya from his Instagram handle, changing it from Natasa Stankovic Pandya to simply Natasa Stankovic.

Users also pointed out that the duo had not shared any pictures of each other recently and that Pandya had not even posted a status for his wife on her birthday on March 4. Rumours also suggested that Stankovic hadn't been seen recently during the IPL 2024 season to support Pandya and MI.

Now, the latest round of rumours suggests that Pandya could lose 70% of his assets due to alimony if he gets divorced from his wife.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship:

Hardik Pandya had proposed to his then girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on a yacht on January 20, 2020 and the duo welcomed their first child Agastya on July 30, 2020. They later renewed their vows at a ceremony in Udaipur on Valentine's Day last year.

Netizens react to rumors of Hardik Pandya losing 70% of his property:

Some users were skeptical about the original Reddit post sharing the separation rumors and then the ensuing reports about Hardik Pandya losing 70% of his property in case of divorce. One such user wrote, “One of the reddit user in bollywood gossip sub posted that Hardik doesnt like/comment on his wife's post so people starting speculating about their separation. Unless there's any confirmed information from any of Hardik's or his wife's side, this news should be treated as fake news."

One user while cherishing Hardik's attitude during tough times, wrote, “I feel very bad for him. Family problems, franchise pressure, World Cup and all these trolls. And he still used to smile, he was trying to keep himself positive and we thought he was trying to be unique."

Another user suggested Hardik Pandya to transfer all his property to his mother, they wrote, “Bro should transfer all his property to his mum right now"

