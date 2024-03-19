Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2024 campaign hits roadblock: Jason Behrendorff leaves, no update on Suryakumar Yadav yet
Mumbai Indians face challenges as Jason Behrendorff has withdrawn due to injury, and Suryakumar Yadav's recovery remains uncertain
With IPL 2024 just around the corner, Mumbai Indians are facing some setbacks. Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury. The 33-year-old left-arm pacer was a leading force in the Mumbai bowling attack last year, particularly since Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable.